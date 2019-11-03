Burning of crop residues, garbage banned to curb smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :In an effort to curb pollution and prevent smog, Punjab Agriculture Department has decided to impose ban on crop residues and debris.

A spokesman of Agriculture department, Naveed Ismat told the APP that the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, tyres, plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather items etc can create smog, additionally, it can create problem for human life.

It is necessary to adopt maximum precautionary measures to control smog in the country, he said.

Sokesman said that the relevant departments has been instructed strictly to take action against those causing air and environmental pollution as part of the Punjab government's efforts to combat smog.

Under Section 144, burning of crop residue and garbage would be banned, besides closure of old technology coal-fired kilns across the province, he added.

He said that immediate steps are being taken to tackle smog. Preventive measures and awareness campaigns are essential steps for preventing smog, he said.