Burning of residues of crops, tyres, plastic, polythene bags banned in Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:The home department Punjab has imposed ban on burning of residues of crops, tyres, plastic and polythene bags and rubbish under section CRPC 144 across the district till December 31.

According to a notification, burning of residues of crops, tyres, plastic and polythene bags and rubbish could cause problems for human life and can create smog.

The ban has been imposed in order to adopt maximum precautionary measures to control smoggy weather.

