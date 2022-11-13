UrduPoint.com

Burning Paddy Stubble Not Right Way To Get Rid Of Crop Residues

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Burning paddy stubble not right way to get rid of crop residues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers not to burn paddy stubble as it is illegal way to get rid of crop residues.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday, "Smog is a dangerous type of environmental pollution." He said that smog leaves negative impact not only on humans, animals but on plants as well.

High level of smog affects the growth of plant, he added. He further said that growers should avoid burning of paddy stubble as this harms the fertility of the land. He suggested the farmers to bury paddy stubble in land and later use urea and water as per the guidelines of the agriculture department. Burying paddy stubble in land helps in increasing its fertility, besides enhancing yielding capacity, he added.

