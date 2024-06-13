Burning ‘Siri-Paye’ At Public Places Banned On Eid
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The home department Punjab has enforced section 144 and imposed a
ban on burning ‘Siri-Paye’ of sacrificial animals at public places on Eid.
According to official sources here on Thursday, throwing offals, hides of animals
in drains, manholes and bathing in canals will also be restricted.
According to a notification, sale and purchase of sacrificial animals will also be
banned at private places except sales points notified by the government.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the assistant commissioner
to enforce the ban under section 144 and took action against violators.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pb govt takes “Green” steps to meet climate changes8 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes worth Rs millions of smuggled prohibited injections8 minutes ago
-
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes section 144 on selling animals on roads18 minutes ago
-
Four boilers sealed18 minutes ago
-
Rs 86b allocated for SH&ME in budget18 minutes ago
-
Livestock Minister terms central budget as people-friendly18 minutes ago
-
APNEC lauds government's announcement of health insurance scheme for journalists28 minutes ago
-
20-25pc salary raise announced in Budget 2024-2528 minutes ago
-
Cycle of treatment on health card continues28 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha28 minutes ago
-
Rs 8.6 tln allocated for SH&ME in budget28 minutes ago