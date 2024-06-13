Open Menu

Burning ‘Siri-Paye’ At Public Places Banned On Eid

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The home department Punjab has enforced section 144 and imposed a

ban on burning ‘Siri-Paye’ of sacrificial animals at public places on Eid.

According to official sources here on Thursday, throwing offals, hides of animals

in drains, manholes and bathing in canals will also be restricted.

According to a notification, sale and purchase of sacrificial animals will also be

banned at private places except sales points notified by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the assistant commissioner

to enforce the ban under section 144 and took action against violators.

