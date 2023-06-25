Open Menu

Burning "Sri Paiey" Banned In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Burning "Sri Paiey" banned in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued directions to ban burning Sri Paiey (head and feet of cattle) at public places which would be sacrificed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued here, under Section 144, there will be no permission to public to burn head and feet of cattles at public places which would be sacrificed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, DC Office has also banned throwing offal of sacrificed cattles into canals, water streams and sewerage system.

The teams of Bahawalpur Waste Management Authority will provide plastic bags to people to put offal into them which later would be collected by them.

