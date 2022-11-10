UrduPoint.com

Burning Tyres Amid Protests Causing Serious Air Pollution In Twin Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Burning tyres amid protests causing serious air pollution in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The air quality of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is deteriorating due to the burning of tyres amid protests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers causing congestion on routes and interchanges across both the cities.

The PTI workers took to countrywide protests on November 4 (Friday) after the party chairman Imran Khan got injured while leading his long march to the Federal capital as he was shot in his shin near Wazirabad city of the Punjab province.

The party workers had blocked routes and set tyres at fire near Shamsabad on Murree Road, Peshawar Road, whereas diversions were placed for both sides of traffic at Margallah Pahari point of GT Road and traffic coming from Taxila via GT Road to Rawalpindi. Moreover, alternatively, traffic was diverted to Srinagar Highway from Chungi No. 26 due to the protesters choking the thoroughfares.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the impact of fires due to burning of fires was highly health injurious and environment damaging and were difficult to handle.

It added that these fires risk air, soil, and water pollution.

"However, if a tyre fire occurs, tyres break down into hazardous compounds including gases, heavy metals, and oil. The average passenger car tire is estimated to produce over two gallons of oil when burned," the US EPA stated on its website.

The oil released by tyres during burning were discharged directly into ground and surface water and hence making it a significant environment pollutant and highly combustible material.

"Air pollution caused by tyre fires may include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), benzene, styrene, phenols, and butadiene," the US EPA said.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) daily air quality report noted that the air pollutants ratio recorded were below permissible limits and the air quality was healthy as a day earlier rainfall impact and cloudy weather subsided the air pollutants.

The air quality data was collected by Pak-EPA for 24 hours based on three intervals of eight hours of data collection from different locations of the federal capital.

The Pak-EPA data revealed that the air quality throughout the three intervals of data monitoring remained low as the ratio of pollutants was below the permissible limits of national environmental quality standards (NEQS).

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), which was a lethal atmospheric contaminant, remained 33.7 micro grammes per cubic meter on average which is lower than the NEQS of 35 mic-programmes per cubic meter and denotes the air quality healthy.

The PM 2.5 is generated through combustion of an engine, industrial emissions, burning garbage or inflammable material and dust blown up by fast moving cars plying on non-cemented patches of the roads.

Moreover, the frequent forest fires in the federal capital also created high suspended particles, dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere.

The nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) were recorded below permissible ratio as it were recorded 4.17 and 21.23 micro-grammes per cubic meter in past 24 hours in the atmosphere against the NEQS of 80 and 120 micro-grammes per cubic meter respectively.

These effluents were mainly produced during the operational activities of industrial plants and factories that were already under control.

The EPA urged the masses with respiratory conditions and other critical heart or lungs diseases to avoid prolonged outdoor visits and wear face coverings and goggles when the air quality was unhealthy while venturing outdoors.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Water Murree Long March Oil Road Car Traffic Srinagar Rawalpindi United States Wazirabad Taxila May November National University From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

27 seconds ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

40 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

1 hour ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.