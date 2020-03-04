Burns Centre being set up with Rs 40m: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi has said that a 10-bed Burns Centre is being established with an estimated cost of Rs 40 million at Social Security Hospital Medina Town, while another 10-bed Emergency Cardiac Care Unit will also become operational within next three months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi has said that a 10-bed Burns Centre is being established with an estimated cost of Rs 40 million at Social Security Hospital Medina Town, while another 10-bed Emergency Cardiac Care Unit will also become operational within next three months.

Addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said funds had been allocated to upgrade all social security hospitals across the province while Rs 966 million had been allocated for purchase of new medical equipment. "These measures will bring a qualitative improvement in the social security hospitals in addition to facilitate the secured Industrial workers," he added.

About Medina Town Social Security Hospital, he said that 15 dialysis machines would also be installed in it during the next three months. He said that a paramedical college has also been established while enhanced facilities for medical tests are also being ensured.

He said that a memorandum of understandings (MoU) had been signed with Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) to provide specialised cardiac care facilities to the industrial workers.

The minister said that medicines for dog bites has also been provided in almost all social security hospitals of the province.

Also, the social security dispensary in Dhanola has already been upgraded with in estimated cost of Rs.5.9 million.

He said that in future facilities of Neurosurgeon, Nursing School, Laundry and a full-fledged Pathology Department would also be provided, while the cash benefits of industrial workers had also been enhanced.

He said that a social security desk had been established in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) while similar desks would be established in FCCI and other chambers of the province which would provide social security related one window facility to employers. The labour minister was appreciative of new commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and told that he is working diligently to accomplish the projects relating to his ministry.

Commissioner PESSI Tanveer Iqbal Tabasum said that a new medical college will be established which will have all specialties.

Earlier, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam thanked Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for resolving their energy related issues. He also demanded representation for the FCCI in governing bodies of all public sector entities falling under the ministry.

Later, FCCI shields were presented to Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi and Commissioner PESSI Tanveer Iqbal Tabasum.