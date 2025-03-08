Burns Centre Hosts Iftar Dinner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Burns Centre hosted a successful Iftar dinner for Ramazan on Saturday.
The event brought together members of the community to break their fast during the holy month of Ramazan and raise awareness about the importance of zakat and donations.
On the occasion, Speakers from Friends of Burns Centre community highlighting the significance of Zakat during Ramazan.
The Burns Centre is grateful for the community’s support and the opportunity to share this special time together.
They said Burns Center is a non -profit organization that provides 100% free treatment to burn victims.
The organization offers a range of services, including medical treatment, rehabilitation, counseling, and support group. The organization relies heavily on donations and zakat to provide these vital services, they added.
The speakers included Zahid Saeed, Patron in- Chief, M. Farhan Hanif, President, Abdullah Feroz, Fawad Ateeq Barry and others.
