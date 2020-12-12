Burns road, Haqqani Chowk to be converted into urban recreational space: Advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Advisor to CM on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Burns road and Haqqani Chowk are being converted into urban recreational space and people will be so happy to use these.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration of Neighborhood Park in Clifton here on Saturday.

Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar, Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Sheikh, PPP leader Khalil Haut, Najmi Alam, Karamullah Waqasi and others were present.

Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the media that in collaboration with a local NGO the park has also been allotted space for various sports.

Beautiful and colorful benches and sheds have also been set up in the park so that the citizens can come and enjoy it.

He said that the referred NGO had come up with a plan and put it into practice for the welfare of public.

Earlier this place had a devastated look which now has been turned into a centre for playing basket ball and walk, "Today, the park has become a hub for walk and basketball", he added.

Old Clifton's 70-year-old park has become a green space in recent days while 109 parks are being rehabilitated", he added.

He asked the people to help administration stop those who are harming such recreational places.

He further said that another sewerage project is also being built for the people here.

Its sewerage service will be started in next 30 days, he said.

He said that a garbage disposal place in Block 2 near Bilawal House has also been turned into a green belt. "Now I see children playing there", he added.

He further said that the construction of the road in Block 4 will also be completed in few days.

People's Square in South District was also built where parking space for 300 cars and bikes and a public space has been built.

Wahab said that newly built Malir Expressway is also the best project for Karachi in terms of smooth flow of traffic.

He assured that problems are being solved and in this regard by recovering the occupied land on Ibrahim Haideri Road and converted it into a recreational public space which will be inaugurated soon.

He remarked that if people will support the government, it will keep performing better.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that not only the Sindh Government but also our Sindh Assembly is trying to work hand in hand with the Karachiites for the betterment and benefit of the people.

Wahab said that peace has been restored in Karachi and now they will clean up every kind of rubbish which is hurdle to a happy civic life.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar constituted a 10- member committee to chalk out plan to develop and beautify city's well known food Street of Burns road to facilitate the visitors and make it more attractive for the people.