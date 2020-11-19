Burnt body of Seven years girl found in Badhaber

(@FahadShabbir)

The burnt body of a Seven-years girl was found in a graveyard here in Badhaber area on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The burnt body of a Seven-years girl was found in a graveyard here in Badhaber area on Thursday.

Police said that the girl was identified as Liyya, daughter of Meraj, was missing for three days with a report lodged at Badhaber police station by her family.

The Body of the girl was shifted to hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Bin Gandapur has taken immediate action on the incident and formed an investigation team under the headship of SSP Investigation, Nowsher Khan.

He said the accused involved in this heinous act will be brought before the justice as soon as possible.