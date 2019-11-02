Burnt coaches of Tezgam inferno to be repaired after inquiry

Three bogies of Tezgam express which burnt in an "A class" accident in railways terms will be repaired after the completion of inquiry, said Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Nabeela Aslam

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Three bogies of Tezgam express which burnt in an "A class" accident in railways terms will be repaired after the completion of inquiry, said Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Nabeela Aslam.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, she said the coaches would be sent to Pakistan Railways workshop after finalization of the inquiry.

The DCO said the initial inquiry confirmed that the tragedy occurred owing to cylinder blast on October 31 (Thursday) in Rawalpindi bound 7/Up Tezgam.

She disclosed that PR authorities and police seized 23 cylinders from passengers of Karachi-Raiwind special train at Khanewal station which were concealed in their luggage on the same day after Tezgam incident.

Replying a question, Nabeela Aslam said that how a single person deputed at walk-through gates or scanners at Railway Station could check luggage of passengers in great rush when some of them did not even allow checking.

Carrying such things like cylinders were not allowed under PR rules, but passangers managed it by concealing in luggage, she said and added that they would be more careful in future regarding this issue.

To another question, the DCO informed that time period for the inquiry into the incident could not be determined because inquiry team has to do a lot of work for it including recording statements of injured, eye-witnesses, inspection of bogies, site etc.

She informed, nine victims of the accident were admitted to Bahawalpur Victoria hospital and as many at Nishtar hospital, adding that she had inquired after injured passengers at Bahawalpur on Friday and Multan too along with top officials of railways.

When contacted, a spokesperson of PR told APP that Bogies would be maintained at carriage factory Islamabad and it would take at least three months for repair.

The loss for damaged coaches has yet to be assessed, the spokesperson added.