Burnt Daughter Of Journalist Succumbs To Her Injuries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:33 PM

Daughter of Peshawar based journalist, Arif Yousafzai, who received critical burn injuries due to blaze at her home on Tuesday morning at Gulbarg area, has succumbed to her injuries late night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Daughter of Peshawar based journalist, Arif Yousafzai, who received critical burn injuries due to blaze at her home on Tuesday morning at Gulbarg area, has succumbed to her injuries late night.

The incident had also claimed life of his 11-years old son of Arif Yousafzai who died instantly on his way to hospital soon after fire broke out at their home.

"My flower like daughter, Eman has also departed," shares Arif Yousafzai in a whatsapp group of Journalists.

Funeral of Eman was offered on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m and was buried at her ancestral graveyard in Swabi district amid touching scenes.

The cause of fire at house of Arif Yousafzai is not ascertained yet as either it was because of short circuiting of electricity or gas leakage.

Arif Yousafzai is a senior journalist who has worked in number of news papers and tv channels. Presently he is working as Bureau Chief Aab Tak TV Channel.

Apart from journalist community, the tragic incident has also aggrieved people from all sections of society who are sending their heartfelt condolence messages besides offering prayers to Almighty Allah to grant patience to Arif and his family members to bear this tragedy.

