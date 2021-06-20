Burnt woman dies, husband arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A woman, who was burnt by her husband in Harbanspura area yesterday, died here on Sunday.

Police said that the woman, Guria Bibi (35), was burnt by her in-laws after sprinkling petrol on her. Later, the burnt woman was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries. According to doctors, the woman's body was completely burnt.

Police registered a case against Guria Bibi's husband Shehzad and his accomplice Iqbal on the report of Muhammad Saleem, the brother of the woman. Harbanspura police arrested the accused, Shehzad, and handed over to Investigation Wing police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of this sad incident and sought report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered the police authorities to take strict action against the accused.