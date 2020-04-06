UrduPoint.com
Burnt Women Expired In Hospital

Mon 06th April 2020

A young woman who was set on fire by her husband in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police expired in the hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : A young woman who was set on fire by her husband in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police expired in the hospital.

Police said on Monday that Mumtaz Bibi resident of Chak No.404-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Nasir Ali on March 20 over a domestic dispute which enraged the man who sprinkled petrol on her wife and put her on fire.

As a result, Mumtaz Bibi received severe burn injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life but in vain and last night she breathed her last.

