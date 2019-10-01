UrduPoint.com
Burqa For Women Is Becoming A Less Popular Choice Of Dressing, Replaced By Shalwars Kameez With Dupatta And Hijab Without Face Veil

Tue 01st October 2019

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2012, respondents were asked “In your opinion, what style of dress is appropriate for women to wear in public?

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2012, respondents were asked “In your opinion, what style of dress is appropriate for women to wear in public?” In response, 22% said women should wear shalwar kameez with dupatta, 43% said chaddar/hijab with face veil, 9% said hijab without a face veil, and 25% said burqa.


Trend Analysis across the years: Overall the proportion of Pakistanis who think it is appropriate for women to wear shalwar kameez with dupatta in public has gradually risen over the years, whereas the proportion of Pakistanis who think women should wear Burqa in public decreased by 10% in 2015 and the figure has remained constant at 15% in 2017.

