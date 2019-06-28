UrduPoint.com
Burundi To Hold General Election In 2020: Electoral Commission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:25 PM

Burundi to hold general election in 2020: electoral commission

Burundi will hold three combined elections, namely the presidential, legislative and district elections, on May 20, 2020, Burundi's National Independent Electoral Commission said on Friday

BUJUMBURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Burundi will hold three combined elections, namely the presidential, legislative and district elections, on May 20, 2020, Burundi's National Independent Electoral Commission said on Friday.

The elections of senators and village councillors will take place on July 20, 2020 and Aug. 24, 2020 respectively, said Pierre Claver Kazihise, chairman of the National Independent Electoral Commission, in a meeting in the commercial capital Bujumbura.

The meeting convened by the electoral commission brought together electoral stakeholders, including representatives of political parties and the civil society.

Participants can have 21-day election campaigns according to the electoral law, and the electoral campaign for the combined elections will kick off on April 27, 2020 and will be concluded on May 17, 2020, he said.

For the senators' elections, the campaign will begin on June 27, 2020 and will end on July 17, 2020, while the electoral campaign for village councillors will run on Aug. 1 to Aug. 21.

