Bus Accident In Upper Kohistan Claims 2 Lives, Injures 36

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) At least two passengers died and 36 others on Sunday injured when a bus No GLN 9495 traveling from Skardu to Rawalpindi fell into deep forge near Shatial Upper Kohistan.

Rescue teams, led by District Emergency Officer Engineer Khalid Dad, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Reports confirm that the accident resulted in two deaths and 36 injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Nadeem resident of District Vehari, and Saadat Hussain from Dinor, Gilgit.

There were 38 individuals on board the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ Chilas for medical treatment.

