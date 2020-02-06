Bus accident injures 26 students in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 26 persons were killed as a speedy passenger bus over turned near M-5 motorway road in Lahore on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources,the negligence of bus driver caused the incident, the bus was carrying college students from Sukkur to Lahore, a private news channel reported.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for instant medical assistance, moreover First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the bus driver, they stated.