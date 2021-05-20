UrduPoint.com
Bus Accident Kills 13, Injures 32 In Pakistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Bus Accident Kills 13, Injures 32 in Pakistan - Reports

Thirteen are dead and 32 others sustained injuries after a speeding passenger bus overturned on a national highway near the Pakistani city of Sukkur, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Thirteen are dead and 32 others sustained injuries after a speeding passenger bus overturned on a national highway near the Pakistani city of Sukkur, media reported on Thursday.

According to Geo news, the accident occurred on Wednesday night, when most of the passengers were asleep.

The bus was on its way from Multan to Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan.

There are women and children among those injured and dead. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

An emergency has been declared in Sukkur and Rohri hospitals.

All the passengers stuck in the upended vehicle have been evacuated.

