Bus Carrying Flood Victims Back To Their Homes Catches Fire Near Nooriabad, Killing 15 On Spot

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Bus carrying flood victims back to their homes catches fire near Nooriabad, killing 15 on spot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A tragic incident has claimed 15 passengers lives, while injuring forty others seriously due to the uncontrolled fire which engulfed the entire coach on the M9 Motorway, near Nooriabad, on Wednesday night.

The passenger coach number 'LRT- 4107,' carrying flood victims belonging to Mugheri community towards Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi, caught fire reportedly due to a fault in its air-conditioning system, killng15 passengers, including women and children.

Meanwhile, forty injured passengers were shifted to Karachi and Hyderabad hospitals in a serious condition.

Edhi volunteers told APP that the bodies of the dead passengers were burnt to ashes which had been shifted to nearby hospitals for identification.

The fire brigade vehicle of Nooriabad reached the spot managing to douse the fire which was followed by the the Edhi volunteers retrieving the charred bodies from the coach.

According to Edhi sources, over 70 people were on the boarded the coach when this tragic incident occured.

