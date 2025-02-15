Bus carrying pilgrims crashes in Ranipur, resulting in 2 fatalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a heart-wrenching incident, a passenger coach carrying pilgrims from Punjab met with a fatal accident on the National Highway near Khairpur's Ranipur area, claiming the lives of at least two people and injuring several others on

Saturday.

According to police sources, the accident was caused by over-speeding, resulting in the instant deaths of two people, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident, providing aid to the injured and transporting them to nearby medical facilities.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident, with officials collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.