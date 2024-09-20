Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rams Into Multan Toll Plaza, Kills Employee
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A high-speed bus traveling from Iran to Kohat collided with the Sher Shah Interchange toll plaza on the motorway near Multan, resulting in the death of a toll plaza employee and injuries 13 pilgrims.
According to the detail, rescue sources the accident occurred when the bus, traveling via Sadiqabad, struck the toll plaza due to high speed, Private news channel.
The high-speed bus of pilgrims ramped into the toll plaza and crushed the man sitting in the cabin to collect the toll
tickets.
Rescue 1122 personnel confirmed that the injured have been transferred to Nishtar-2 Hospital for medical
treatment.
