Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Overturned Into Ditch, Killed 5 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Bus carrying wedding guests overturned into ditch, killed 5 in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Atleast five persons including women were killed on the spot while other several injured when a speeding van carrying wedding guests has overturned into ditch near Nana Sahib of Tehsil Duki in Balochistan on early Thursday

morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the accident took place in Duki area of Balochistan where an ill-fated van was returning from after attending a wedding ceremony overturned and claimed five lives, a private news channel

reported.

Police said the deceased included women and children, adding, after being informed rescue teams rushed to the spot

and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospitals.

The rescue 1122 emergency service said the accident was caused by a brake failure due to over-speeding.

