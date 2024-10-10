Bus catches fire

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A passenger bus caught fire near Pindi-Bhattian on M-4 on Thursday.

The rescue teams from Faisalabad and Hafizabad reached the site and controlled the fire. The bus was going to Islamabad from Faisalabad.

The fire erupted in the bus's engine due to sparking. The passengers remained safe in the mishap.

Meanwhile, a youth ended his life by jumping into the canal water near Jhal Pull, tehsil Jaranwala.

According to Rescue-1122, 22-year-old Waqas s/o Ramzan over domestic issues jumped into the canal water and drowned.

Rescuers were searching the body.