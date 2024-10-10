Open Menu

Bus Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Bus catches fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A passenger bus caught fire near Pindi-Bhattian on M-4 on Thursday.

The rescue teams from Faisalabad and Hafizabad reached the site and controlled the fire. The bus was going to Islamabad from Faisalabad.

The fire erupted in the bus's engine due to sparking. The passengers remained safe in the mishap.

Meanwhile, a youth ended his life by jumping into the canal water near Jhal Pull, tehsil Jaranwala.

According to Rescue-1122, 22-year-old Waqas s/o Ramzan over domestic issues jumped into the canal water and drowned.

Rescuers were searching the body.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Fire Water Hafizabad Jaranwala SITE From

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

1 hour ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

2 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

5 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

7 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan