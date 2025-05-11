Open Menu

Bus Catches Fire Near Kalar Kahar, 48 Passengers Rescued

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A passenger bus travelling from Sahniya Wala to Islamabad caught fire near Kalar Kahar on Sunday, no casualties were reported.

According to a statement issued by the Motorway Police spokesperson, the police personnel swiftly responded to the emergency and safely evacuated all 48 passengers from the bus.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit. The National Highways and Motorways Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of citizens during travel, he added.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and a probe is currently ongoing.

