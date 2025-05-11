Bus Catches Fire Near Kalar Kahar, 48 Passengers Rescued
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A passenger bus travelling from Sahniya Wala to Islamabad caught fire near Kalar Kahar on Sunday, no casualties were reported.
According to a statement issued by the Motorway Police spokesperson, the police personnel swiftly responded to the emergency and safely evacuated all 48 passengers from the bus.
The fire erupted due to a short circuit. The National Highways and Motorways Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of citizens during travel, he added.
The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and a probe is currently ongoing.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO coordinator felicitates armed forces on historic victory6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 160kg unhygienic meat in DG Khan6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais lauds armed forces on historic success against India6 minutes ago
-
Bus catches fire near Kalar Kahar, 48 passengers rescued6 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide by jumping into Indus River6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSG's support for ceasefire, reaffirms commitment to regional peace16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz commends PM’s for announcing to observe Day of Gratitude26 minutes ago
-
CM pays glowing tribute to mothers of martyrs on Mother’s Day36 minutes ago
-
Punjab educational institutions to resume activities from Monday46 minutes ago
-
CM orders high-level inquiry into irregularities in ETEA test46 minutes ago
-
PO arrested injured after crossfire with Capital Police46 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 500kg adulterated tea leaves56 minutes ago