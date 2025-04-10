Bus Catches Fire On Motorway; Driver Died, 43 Passengers Rescued
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A major accident on the M4 Motorway near Pansira left one person dead and dozens at risk when a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a truck. Swift action by the motorway police helped save the lives of all passengers on board.
According to motorway police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, a passenger bus traveling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi was collided with a truck early Thursday morning near Pansira on the M4 Motorway. The bus reportedly collided with a moving truck, leading to a crash that triggered a fire in the vehicle.
There were 43 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. According to officials, the driver of the bus died in the crash. The remaining passengers were quickly evacuated from the burning vehicle.
Motorway police and rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene to control the fire and assist in the evacuation process.
The Sector Commander of the Motorway Police also reached the site and led the rescue operation. Officers managed to remove all passengers from the bus before the fire could spread further, preventing a larger tragedy.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus16 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202516 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad26 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight46 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package46 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik55 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP55 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured56 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan56 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad56 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners56 minutes ago