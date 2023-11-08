Bus catches fire on motorway near Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A Mansehra-bound passenger bus coming from Lahore caught on Hazara motorway near Hassanabdal on Wednesday, however no loss of life or casualty was reported, official sources said.

According to the national highway and motorway Police and Rescue 1122 sources, the bus of a private transport company was heading towards its destination when it reached Hassanabdal, its engine caught fire.

The passengers disembarked successfully and rescue 1122 fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire. No passenger was hurt in the incident.