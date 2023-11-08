Open Menu

Bus Catches Fire On Motorway Near Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 10:07 PM

A passenger bus coming from Lahore to Mansehra catches fire on Hazara motorway near Hassanabdal on Wednesday, however no loss of life or casualty was reported, official sources said

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Rescue 1122 sources, the bus of a private transport company was heading towards its destination when it reached near Hassanabdal, its engine caught fire.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Rescue 1122 sources, the bus of a private transport company was heading towards its destination when it reached near Hassanabdal, its engine caught fire.

The passengers successfully managed to leave the bus and rescue 1122 fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

APP/nsi/378

