Bus catches fire on motorway near Hassanabdal

A passenger bus coming from Lahore to Mansehra catches fire on Hazara motorway near Hassanabdal on Wednesday, however no loss of life or casualty was reported, official sources said

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A passenger bus coming from Lahore to Mansehra catches fire on Hazara motorway near Hassanabdal on Wednesday, however no loss of life or casualty was reported, official sources said.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Rescue 1122 sources, the bus of a private transport company was heading towards its destination when it reached near Hassanabdal, its engine caught fire.

The passengers successfully managed to leave the bus and rescue 1122 fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

APP/nsi/378