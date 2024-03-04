Bus collides with barrier on Hyderabad-Latifabad Road

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A bus of the returning devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs, collided with the barrier set up to stop the entry of large vehicles in Latifabad near Shahbaz chowk Hyderabad on Sunday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, the barrier was damaged as a result of the accident, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Assistant Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Asadullah Junejo immediately rushed to the scene with Rescue 1122, district police and traffic police after receiving information about the incident on the directives of deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, traffic activity on the road was disrupted. Later, the road was reopened for traffic after clearance. According to officials, the lack of information about the barrier from the bus driver led to the incident.