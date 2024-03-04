Open Menu

Bus Collides With Barrier On Hyderabad-Latifabad Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Bus collides with barrier on Hyderabad-Latifabad Road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A bus of the returning devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs, collided with the barrier set up to stop the entry of large vehicles in Latifabad near Shahbaz chowk Hyderabad on Sunday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, the barrier was damaged as a result of the accident, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Assistant Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Asadullah Junejo immediately rushed to the scene with Rescue 1122, district police and traffic police after receiving information about the incident on the directives of deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, traffic activity on the road was disrupted. Later, the road was reopened for traffic after clearance. According to officials, the lack of information about the barrier from the bus driver led to the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Hyderabad Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 minutes ago
 Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip

Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip

10 minutes ago
 Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study v ..

Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office

10 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad

Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan F ..

Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week

24 minutes ago
 Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as pa ..

Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..

1 hour ago
realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45, ..

Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on W ..

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

24 minutes ago
 It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan