Bus Collision Claims Two Lives,injures Three In Gojra

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:59 PM

Bus collision claims two lives,injures three in Gojra

Two persons were killed while three persons including a woman sustained serious injuries as two buses collided near Gojra in Toba Tek Singh, Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while three persons including a woman sustained serious injuries as two buses collided near Gojra in Toba Tek Singh, Friday morning.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred as the bus driver could not control the vehicle due to over-speeding and hit another bus coming from the opposite side, a private news channel reported.

Two passengers died on the spot while three received critical injuries, they mentioned.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the civil hospital for medico-legal formalities, First Information Report (F.I.R) had been registered against the drivers, they further stated.

