Open Menu

Bus Conductor Arrested For Assaulting Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Bus conductor arrested for assaulting women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a bus conductor for assaulting women over a fare dispute on Tuesday.

According to a press release, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) Jhawarian to take immediate action.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested the prime suspect, bus conductor Shamsheer, involved in the assault. Raids are underway to apprehend the other culprits, who would be arrested soon. According to reports, the altercation began due to a dispute over the fare, escalating into physical violence against the women.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

2 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

33 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

35 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

47 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan