Bus Conductor Arrested For Assaulting Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a bus conductor for assaulting women over a fare dispute on Tuesday.
According to a press release, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) Jhawarian to take immediate action.
Acting swiftly, the police arrested the prime suspect, bus conductor Shamsheer, involved in the assault. Raids are underway to apprehend the other culprits, who would be arrested soon. According to reports, the altercation began due to a dispute over the fare, escalating into physical violence against the women.
