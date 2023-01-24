Bus crushes father, daughter in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Two motorcyclists including a father and his daughter were crushed by allegedly a speeding bus on Monday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Falak Sher was going along with his daughter Pathani Bibi to enquire after a relative at Kachi Pakki road on a motorcycle when a speeding bus crushed both of them.

Resultantly, they said, the daughter died on the spot while her father sustained serious injuries.

The driver managed to flee from the scene, the source stated.

The wounded was rushed to DHQ hospital where his condition is stated to be in danger, they concluded.