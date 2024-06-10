Bus crushes youngster to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A bus crushed the youngster to death near the Niaz petrol pump on Khanewal Road Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster named Muhammad Aziz (21) son of Muhammad Sharif, resident of Block W New Mulan, was heading to his destination.

Suddenly, his motorcycle slipped and he fell down. Meanwhile, a bus coming from opposite side crushed him to death.

The Rescue officials handed over the dead body to the heirs. However, the police concerned is investigating the incident.