Bus Crushes Youngster To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

A bus crushed the youngster to death near the Niaz petrol pump on Khanewal Road Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A bus crushed the youngster to death near the Niaz petrol pump on Khanewal Road Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster named Muhammad Aziz (21) son of Muhammad Sharif, resident of Block W New Mulan, was heading to his destination.

Suddenly, his motorcycle slipped and he fell down. Meanwhile, a bus coming from opposite side crushed him to death.

The Rescue officials handed over the dead body to the heirs. However, the police concerned is investigating the incident.

