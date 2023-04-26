Bus driver clinging to life after repeated stabbing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A bus driver was fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed over an old enmity what police said.

Official sources said, four accused attacked the bus driver named Nazar Abbas in Qasba Shah Jamal in the limits of Shah Jamal Police Station.

He was removed immediately to RHC hospital where his condition was declared critical.

It's unclear as to what the specific reason in old-enmity triggered the bloodshed.