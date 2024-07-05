Bus driver died in an accident near Balkassar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A bus driver was killed in a road accident near Balkassar Interchange at the Motorway near Chakwal here on Friday.

National Highways and Motorway Police spokesman, Muhammad Saqib informed that according to a preliminary report the bus carrying 47 passengers collided with the moving trawler due to rain and slippage resulting in the death of the bus driver and injuring a woman.

On receiving the information, Motorway police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the Trauma centre Kallar Kahar.