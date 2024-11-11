Bus driver dies, 13 passengers injured in road accident

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A driver was killed and 13 passengers were injured after a bus collided with a trailer near the Qutub Pur toll plaza due to thick smog.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer loaded with gravel overturned on the road near the Qutub Pur toll plaza. Meanwhile, a passenger bus going to Karachi from Batgram collided with the trailer.

As a result, 14 passengers including the bus driver were injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after first aid.

Later, the bus driver, Liaqat Ali s/o Muhammad Aslam of Karachi, succumbed to his injuries.

The injured were identified as Abubakar, Furqan, Gul Zaman, Ali Zaman, Arslan Khan, Dua Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, Shabana, Gul Bibi, Ijaz ul Haq, Fazal Wahid, Hassan Bari and Waryam.