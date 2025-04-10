Bus Driver Dies In Accident On M-4
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A driver on Thursday was killed as fire broke out in a passenger bus due to a collision with Mazda truck on M-4 near Gojra.
The Motorway Police spokesman said that the bus was going from Dera Ghazi Khan to Islamabad with 45 persons on board.
The bus driver was killed on the spot, he said, adding that first aid had been given to the injured on the occasion.
The body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Gojra, he added.
APP/mzg/378
