Open Menu

Bus Fares Reduced By 7%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Bus fares reduced by 7%

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) After a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, transport owners have also decreased bus fares by 7%.

The Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary said that transport owners had been asked to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in petrol prices and they agreed to decrease the fares.

The secretary said a new fare list was being prepared and it would be provided to transport owners and banners of new fares would also be displayed at bus stands.

The consumers received a welcome surprise on Friday as the caretaker government announced a significant reduction in fuel prices, slashing the cost of petrol by Rs14 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.50 per litre for the next fortnight.

Related Topics

Petrol Punjab RTA Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

20 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

20 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

20 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

20 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan