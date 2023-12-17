Bus fares reduced by 7%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) After a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, transport owners have also decreased bus fares by 7%.

The Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary said that transport owners had been asked to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in petrol prices and they agreed to decrease the fares.

The secretary said a new fare list was being prepared and it would be provided to transport owners and banners of new fares would also be displayed at bus stands.

The consumers received a welcome surprise on Friday as the caretaker government announced a significant reduction in fuel prices, slashing the cost of petrol by Rs14 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.50 per litre for the next fortnight.