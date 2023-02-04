UrduPoint.com

Bus Guard Sexually Assaults Hostess In Vehari

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:59 PM

A bus hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by security guard of the bus, in Vehari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A bus hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by security guard of the bus, in Vehari.

According to police sources, the alleged victim namely (L) in an application submitted to Danewal Police Station maintained that she was raped by the gunman of the bus namely Sheraz Ali.

She stated that the bus was heading to Vehari from Sadiqabad. All the 17 passenger alighted in Mailsi city. However, taking edge of vacant bus, the gunman Sheraz Ali raped her. Danewal Police registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.

