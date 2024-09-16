Bus Hits Motorcyclist To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar police limits on Monday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Adda Awagat on Jaranwala Road. As a result, Dilawar Masih, 21, of Chak No.54-GB, fell down and was run over by a bus coming from the rear. He died instantly. The police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
