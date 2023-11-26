Bus hits woman to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A young married woman was hit to death by a rashly-driven bus in Millat Town police station area on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that two buses were racing on Jhumra Road, and one of them hit a couple riding a motorcycle.

As a result, Tariq and his wife Razia received serious injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted them to an area hospital, where Razia succumbed to her injuries, while the condition of her spouse was also critical.

The police took the body into custody and further investigation was under progress, he added.