Bus Mishap Claims 7 Lives In South India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Bus mishap claims 7 lives in south india

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Seven people were killed and more than 40 others injured when the bus they were travelling in fell off cliff in south India, a local police source confirmed on Sunday.

The accident took place in the southern state Andhra Pradesh, where the bus fell off a cliff into a ravine in Chittoor district, the source told Xinhua over phone.

State Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced 200,000 Indian rupees (2,621 U.S. Dollars) in compensation each for the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ex-gratia of 200,000 rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased, and that of 50,000 rupees (655 U.S. dollars) to those injured in the accident, from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

>