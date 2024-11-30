Open Menu

Bus-motorbike Collision Killed Two In Pakpattan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) At least two persons including a woman were killed on the spot while another person was critically wounded when a speedy Mazda bus hit their motorcycle on Kartarpur Bridge, Depalpur Road in Pakpattan on early Saturday morning.

According to a private news channel, rescue sources said that two vehicles' collision claimed two lives in Pakpattan.

The dead persons were later identified as Mohammad Yousaf and Kausar Bibi.

Soon after the accident, Rescue 1122 team reached the site and shifted the dead and injured person to District Hospital Pakpattan.

Further investigation was underway.

