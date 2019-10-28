UrduPoint.com
Bus-motorcycle Collision Claims One Life In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle claimed a life near Burewala in Punjab on Monday.

As per details, a speedy bus coming from the opposite direction hit a bike resulting in the death of the bike rider on the spot.

According to eye-witnesses, the driver of the bus lost his control due to over speeding.

Rescue police reached the spot of the accident and took bus driver in their custody. Further investigation was underway.

