Bus-motorcycle collision claims three lives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three people were died while other received wounds when they were riding on motorcycle hit by a speeding bus in Karachi city Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said the accident was caused due to negligence of bus driver and was so severe that three victims died on the spot and some other got serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodied to hospital, private news channel reported.

Bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when incident occurred, police rescue sources said.

All victims were belongs to the Balochistan province, they added.