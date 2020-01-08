UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus-motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Bus-motorcycle collision claims three lives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three people were died while other received wounds when they were riding on motorcycle hit by a speeding bus in Karachi city Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said the accident was caused due to negligence of bus driver and was so severe that three victims died on the spot and some other got serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot and shifted the bodied to hospital, private news channel reported.

Bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when incident occurred, police rescue sources said.

All victims were belongs to the Balochistan province, they added.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Balochistan Quetta Police Driver Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

14 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

11 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.