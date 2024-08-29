Open Menu

Bus-Oil Tanker Collision Leave Dozens Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker at Mochiwala, a town in Jhang City on Thursday, left dozens of people injured and fighting for their lives.

According to rescue sources, the bus driver lost control of a vehicle and collided with the oil tanker coming from the opposite direction, causing the bus to catch fire and trapping many passengers inside, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams provided emergency medical care to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

