Bus-Oil tanker collision leave dozens injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker at Mochiwala, a town in Jhang City on Thursday, left dozens of people injured and fighting for their lives.

According to rescue sources, the bus driver lost control of a vehicle and collided with the oil tanker coming from the opposite direction, causing the bus to catch fire and trapping many passengers inside, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams provided emergency medical care to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.