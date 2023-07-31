Open Menu

Bus On M-2 Catches Fire, Passengers Safely Rescued By NHMP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Bus on M-2 catches fire, passengers safely rescued by NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A Lahore-bound bus on Islamabad- Lahore Motorway (M-2) caught fire near Bhera Interchange on Monday.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesperson Motorway Police personnel reached the spot in time and rescued all the passengers safely.

Due to timely action of the NHMP, there was no loss of life reported in the incident. Several fire tenders were called on the spot, with the help of which the fire was brought under control, he said.

According to preliminary information, the fire in the bus started due to bursting of the rear tyre.

A heavy contingent of Motorway Police was present at the spot and further investigation is ongoing.

