Bus Operators Filling Cases In Spite Of Free Shuttle Service To New Terminal: Sharjeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that despite the provision of a free shuttle service to the new terminal in Karachi, some bus operators have filed cases on false and fabricated grounds.
He said that some operators were resisting legal action or pursuing personal interests, attempting to pressure public officeholders.
In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said
that the transfer of terminals will be ensured under all circumstances, pressure is being exerted, but the work will continue regardless.
He said that the purpose of shifting the terminals outside the city of Karachi is to eliminate illegal bus stands from city
roads.
The transport department is committed to upholding the rule of law and complying with court orders.
Sharjeel stated that the establishment of bus terminals outside the city limits is in accordance with court
orders. All stakeholders should respect and cooperate with the law.
The Sindh government is aware of the challenges faced by transporters and aims to resolve the sufferings of
the citizens without adversely affecting the transporters' businesses.
He clarified that negotiations with the transporters will continue, with measures being taken to consider
the interests of all stakeholders.
The Transport Department is committed to ensuring smooth and legal transport operations within the capital city of Sindh.
