Bus overturned; 2 killed, several injured near Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons killed and others sustained serious injuries when a over-speeding passenger coach overturned near Mirpur Mathelo a city in Ghotki District of Sindh province on early Tuesday Morning.

Police said the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur Mathelo.