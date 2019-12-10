Bus Overturned; 2 Killed, Several Injured Near Ghotki
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons killed and others sustained serious injuries when a over-speeding passenger coach overturned near Mirpur Mathelo a city in Ghotki District of Sindh province on early Tuesday Morning.
Police said the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Mirpur Mathelo.