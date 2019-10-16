Bus overturns, 5 pilgrims die in Nowshera Feroz

(@FahadShabbir)

Nowshera Feroz (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Bus overturned near Nowshera Feroz leaving 5 killed and more then 20 injured Wednesday,Devotee's bus going from Bhat Shah into Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Urs overturned resulting into death of 5 persons while more than 20 were injured on National Highway near Moro.

The victims have been shifted to Moro Hospital.

Injured were given medical treatment. 4 injured have been shifted to Nawab Shah Hospital due to critical conditions.Dead include Shaukat Shaikh, Mumtaz Shaikh,Dholan Shaikh,Didar Abbasi and Ammr Bakhsh, The mishap took place due to dozing by driver.